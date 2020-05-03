Coin Lion Market Cap Reaches $125,374.72 (LION)

Coin Lion (CURRENCY:LION) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 3rd. In the last seven days, Coin Lion has traded up 88% against the dollar. One Coin Lion token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and YoBit. Coin Lion has a market capitalization of $125,374.72 and approximately $75.00 worth of Coin Lion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Coin Lion Profile

Coin Lion’s launch date was November 3rd, 2017. Coin Lion’s total supply is 159,698,831 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,226,096 tokens. The official website for Coin Lion is www.coinlion.com. Coin Lion’s official Twitter account is @coin_lion. The Reddit community for Coin Lion is /r/Coin_Lion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Coin Lion Token Trading

Coin Lion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin Lion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin Lion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin Lion using one of the exchanges listed above.

