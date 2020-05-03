Community Bank N.A. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Community Bank N.A. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,984 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 325.0% during the first quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4,268.8% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VWO traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.96. 21,870,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,358,777. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.77. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $45.92.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Article: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.