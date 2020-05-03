Contrasting Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) and BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG)

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) and BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Arco Platform and BioHiTech Global’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arco Platform $139.21 million 10.04 -$2.39 million $0.49 103.59 BioHiTech Global $3.36 million 6.99 -$14.67 million N/A N/A

Arco Platform has higher revenue and earnings than BioHiTech Global.

Profitability

This table compares Arco Platform and BioHiTech Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arco Platform -1.60% 9.64% 6.14% BioHiTech Global -193.11% -176.04% -13.50%

Volatility & Risk

Arco Platform has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioHiTech Global has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Arco Platform and BioHiTech Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arco Platform 0 2 3 0 2.60 BioHiTech Global 0 0 2 0 3.00

Arco Platform currently has a consensus target price of $54.67, indicating a potential upside of 7.70%. BioHiTech Global has a consensus target price of $4.25, indicating a potential upside of 215.66%. Given BioHiTech Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BioHiTech Global is more favorable than Arco Platform.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.6% of Arco Platform shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.9% of BioHiTech Global shares are held by institutional investors. 41.9% of BioHiTech Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Arco Platform beats BioHiTech Global on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arco Platform

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform. As of March 31, 2019, it had a network consisted of 1,462 partner schools and 498,553 enrolled students. The company's activities also comprise editing, publishing, advertising, and sale of educational content for private schools. It serves students, teachers, administrators, and parents. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

About BioHiTech Global

BioHiTech Global, Inc. provides an environmentally friendly solution for food waste disposal. The Company, through its subsidiaries, BioHiTech America, LLC and BioHiTech Europe Limited, offers its customers various technologies integrating technological, biological and mechanical engineering solutions for the control, reduction and/or reuse of organic waste. It has a distribution license to sell, lease, use, distribute and manufacture the Eco-Safe Digester product. The Eco-Safe Digester is a data-driven, network-based mechanical/biological technology, which transforms food waste into nutrient-neutral water that can be disposed of via conventional sanitary sewer systems. The Eco-Safe Digester may be used by businesses in food service, hospitality, healthcare, government, conference centers, education centers or stadiums. Its Internet enabled system, the BioHiTech Cloud, streams data from the digesters, collects information from system users and integrates business application data.

