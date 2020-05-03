Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 455,535 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 86,573 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up 2.6% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned 0.10% of Costco Wholesale worth $129,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,337,357,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 30,151.3% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,135,330 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,577 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,496,150 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,905,225,000 after acquiring an additional 300,809 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,216,549 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $357,569,000 after acquiring an additional 273,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,257,053 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $369,235,000 after acquiring an additional 252,634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COST. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Sunday, March 8th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.75.

COST stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $301.92. 2,525,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,358,588. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $233.05 and a 52 week high of $325.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $299.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $301.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.71.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,771 shares in the company, valued at $13,259,010. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $443,826.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,346,125.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,656. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

