Counterparty (XCP) Trading Up 17.1% Over Last Week

Counterparty (CURRENCY:XCP) traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. Counterparty has a total market cap of $2.64 million and $719.00 worth of Counterparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Counterparty has traded up 17.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Counterparty coin can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00011407 BTC on exchanges including Zaif, Bittrex, Poloniex and Tux Exchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,863.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $250.67 or 0.02828162 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.49 or 0.00659949 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005025 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000042 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000131 BTC.

XCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 2nd, 2014. Counterparty’s total supply is 2,615,339 coins. The Reddit community for Counterparty is /r/counterparty_xcp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Counterparty’s official Twitter account is @CounterpartyXCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Counterparty is counterparty.io. The official message board for Counterparty is counterpartytalk.org.

Counterparty can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Zaif, Tux Exchange, Bittrex and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counterparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Counterparty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Counterparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

