Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Issues Earnings Results

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) released its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $189.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.92 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 40.35%. The company’s revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS.

NYSE:CUZ traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,451,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,380. Cousins Properties has a twelve month low of $21.15 and a twelve month high of $42.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. This is an increase from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CUZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

