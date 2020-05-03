COVA Price Hits $0.0002 (COVA)

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. COVA has a total market cap of $434,788.40 and approximately $523,859.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, COVA has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One COVA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi and BitMax.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002449 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011538 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $201.27 or 0.02305165 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00194149 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00063353 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00041548 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000178 BTC.

COVA Profile

COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 tokens. The official message board for COVA is medium.com/@covatoken. COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken. The official website for COVA is covalent.ai. The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling COVA

COVA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COVA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

