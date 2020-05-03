Critical Comparison: Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) & Kenon (NYSE:KEN)

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) and Kenon (NYSE:KEN) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Portland General Electric and Kenon’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portland General Electric $2.12 billion 1.88 $214.00 million $2.39 18.67 Kenon $373.00 million 2.82 $434.21 million N/A N/A

Kenon has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Portland General Electric.

Profitability

This table compares Portland General Electric and Kenon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portland General Electric 10.46% 8.65% 2.71% Kenon -14.58% -10.45% -5.06%

Dividends

Portland General Electric pays an annual dividend of $1.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Kenon pays an annual dividend of $1.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. Portland General Electric pays out 64.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Portland General Electric has raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.5% of Portland General Electric shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of Kenon shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Portland General Electric shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Portland General Electric has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kenon has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Portland General Electric and Kenon, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Portland General Electric 1 5 2 0 2.13 Kenon 0 0 0 0 N/A

Portland General Electric currently has a consensus target price of $52.43, suggesting a potential upside of 17.53%. Given Portland General Electric’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Portland General Electric is more favorable than Kenon.

Summary

Portland General Electric beats Kenon on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line. It has 27,627 circuit miles of distribution lines. The company also purchases and sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities and power marketers in the United States and Canada. It serves approximately 885,000 residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

Kenon Company Profile

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates power generation facilities in Israel. It operates through OPC, Qoros, and Other segments. The company's power generation plants operate on natural gas and diesel. It also designs, manufactures, sells, and services passenger vehicles, parts, and accessories through a network of independent authorized retail dealers in China. As of December 31, 2017, the company's Qoros' dealerships included 113 point of sales facilities. In addition, Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its 32% equity interest in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, Ltd., owned and chartered vessels with a total container capacity of 385,974 TEUs. Further, it develops and owns a proprietary natural gas-to-liquid technology process. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Singapore.

