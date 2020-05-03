Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 135.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 227.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.43% of the company’s stock.

NTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Nutrien from $49.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Nutrien from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.19.

NTR stock opened at $34.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.74. The company has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.89. Nutrien Ltd has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $55.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.19). Nutrien had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Nutrien’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.95%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

