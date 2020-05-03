Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 81,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Vistra Energy by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Vistra Energy by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Vistra Energy by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 14,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. grew its stake in Vistra Energy by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 22,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Vistra Energy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VST. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Vistra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research began coverage on Vistra Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Vistra Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

In other Vistra Energy news, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 6,940 shares of Vistra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.61 per share, with a total value of $101,393.40. Also, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 20,000 shares of Vistra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.31 per share, with a total value of $246,200.00. Insiders bought a total of 46,940 shares of company stock valued at $605,993 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

VST opened at $19.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.01. Vistra Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $27.96.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter. Vistra Energy had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 10.10%. Research analysts anticipate that Vistra Energy Corp will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Vistra Energy Company Profile

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

