Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. Cryolife had a positive return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $66.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

CRY stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.17. The company had a trading volume of 376,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,236. The company has a market capitalization of $841.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.54, a P/E/G ratio of 111.65 and a beta of 1.39. Cryolife has a 12-month low of $12.63 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.44.

CRY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Cryolife from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Cryolife from $34.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. First Analysis lowered shares of Cryolife from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cryolife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Cryolife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.40.

About Cryolife

CryoLife, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves for aortic and mitral indications; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch for use in cardiac and vascular repairing activities; and PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures, including cardiac, vascular, orthopedic, neurological, gynecological, ENT, and trauma surgeries.

