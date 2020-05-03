Cryptopay Market Capitalization Reaches $2.46 Million (CPAY)

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. One Cryptopay token can currently be purchased for about $0.0359 or 0.00000395 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. Cryptopay has a market capitalization of $2.46 million and $822.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cryptopay has traded 31.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Cryptopay

Cryptopay (CRYPTO:CPAY) is a token. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2017. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,366,451 tokens. The official website for Cryptopay is cryptopay.me. Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cryptopay is blog.cryptopay.me.

Buying and Selling Cryptopay

Cryptopay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptopay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptopay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

