Crystal Clear Price Hits $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (CCT)

Crystal Clear (CURRENCY:CCT) traded down 23.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. One Crystal Clear token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and YoBit. Crystal Clear has a total market capitalization of $3,126.19 and $16.00 worth of Crystal Clear was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Crystal Clear has traded 3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011083 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $215.80 or 0.02370005 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00192841 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00064328 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00041778 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000180 BTC.

About Crystal Clear

Crystal Clear launched on July 31st, 2017. Crystal Clear ‘s total supply is 6,924,060 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,723,973 tokens. The official website for Crystal Clear is crystal-clear.io. The Reddit community for Crystal Clear is /r/CrystalClearToken. Crystal Clear ‘s official Twitter account is @CCS_Crystal.

Buying and Selling Crystal Clear

Crystal Clear can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crystal Clear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crystal Clear should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crystal Clear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

