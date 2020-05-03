CUTcoin Trading Down 20.3% Over Last 7 Days (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 24% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 3rd. One CUTcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0219 or 0.00000250 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CUTcoin has traded 20.3% lower against the US dollar. CUTcoin has a market cap of $2.12 million and $15,259.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002449 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011490 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $201.29 or 0.02300622 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00193713 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00063701 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00041512 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000177 BTC.

CUTcoin Coin Profile

CUTcoin’s total supply is 100,738,368 coins and its circulating supply is 96,738,368 coins. CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org. CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog.

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

CUTcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars.

