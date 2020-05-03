Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Purchased by Torray LLC

Torray LLC raised its stake in shares of Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 44.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,212 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,973 shares during the period. Torray LLC’s holdings in Cyberark Software were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Cyberark Software by 5,528.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 923,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,694,000 after buying an additional 907,364 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Cyberark Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,280,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cyberark Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,096,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Cyberark Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,616,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Cyberark Software by 166.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 480,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,994,000 after buying an additional 300,064 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CYBR opened at $96.36 on Friday. Cyberark Software Ltd has a one year low of $69.50 and a one year high of $148.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.85, a PEG ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.95.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $129.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.67 million. Cyberark Software had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cyberark Software Ltd will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

CYBR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cyberark Software from $160.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cyberark Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cyberark Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Cyberark Software in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Cyberark Software from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cyberark Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.62.

About Cyberark Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

