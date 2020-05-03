CyberVein (CVT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $7.31 Million

CyberVein (CURRENCY:CVT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. One CyberVein token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0361 or 0.00000397 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, HitBTC, IDEX and Bit-Z. CyberVein has a market cap of $38.32 million and approximately $7.31 million worth of CyberVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CyberVein has traded up 34.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CyberVein alerts:

U Network (UUU) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 72.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000042 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CyberVein Token Profile

CVT is a token. Its launch date was March 4th, 2018. CyberVein’s total supply is 2,147,483,648 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,060,404,496 tokens. CyberVein’s official website is www.cybervein.org. CyberVein’s official Twitter account is @cyberveingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CyberVein

CyberVein can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Bilaxy, HitBTC, IDEX and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberVein should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CyberVein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberVein and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.