Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Davis Rea LTD.

Davis Rea LTD. lessened its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up approximately 4.8% of Davis Rea LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Danaher by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,593 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Danaher from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Danaher from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Danaher from $162.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.75.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 18,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total transaction of $2,949,937.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,169,725.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Donald J. Ehrlich sold 6,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.13, for a total value of $981,063.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,217 shares in the company, valued at $21,079,169.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,547 shares of company stock valued at $13,807,761 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

DHR traded down $2.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $160.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,124,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,345,656. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.80. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $119.60 and a 1 year high of $170.64. The stock has a market cap of $113.91 billion, a PE ratio of 39.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Recommended Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.