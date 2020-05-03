DAPS Coin Price Up 22.7% This Week (DAPS)

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. DAPS Coin has a total market cap of $2.59 million and $62,462.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAPS Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including txbit.io, SWFT, Bitmart and Bitbox. During the last seven days, DAPS Coin has traded 22.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00047129 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.20 or 0.04221947 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00060139 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00035421 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004429 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011322 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011331 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00008818 BTC.

DAPS Coin Profile

DAPS is a token. Its launch date was September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 60,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,586,828,002 tokens. DAPS Coin’s official website is officialdapscoin.com. DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DAPS Coin’s official message board is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

DAPS Coin Token Trading

DAPS Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: txbit.io, Bitmart, STEX, Bitbox and SWFT. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAPS Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

