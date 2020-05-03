Denarius (D) Price Tops $0.18

Denarius (CURRENCY:D) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 3rd. During the last week, Denarius has traded up 60.4% against the dollar. One Denarius coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00001981 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, TradeOgre and SouthXchange. Denarius has a total market cap of $1.29 million and $1,698.00 worth of Denarius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electra (ECA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Denarius

D is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 14th, 2017. Denarius’ total supply is 7,319,561 coins. Denarius’ official Twitter account is @denariuscoin. The official website for Denarius is denarius.io. The Reddit community for Denarius is /r/denariuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Denarius

Denarius can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, TradeOgre, SouthXchange, CoinExchange, Cryptohub and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Denarius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Denarius should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Denarius using one of the exchanges listed above.

