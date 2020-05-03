DeVault Trading 7% Higher This Week (DVT)

DeVault (CURRENCY:DVT) traded down 21.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. DeVault has a total market cap of $48,840.48 and $70.00 worth of DeVault was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeVault coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and Escodex. During the last seven days, DeVault has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003990 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000136 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000107 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DeVault Coin Profile

DeVault (DVT) is a coin. Its launch date was May 28th, 2019. DeVault’s total supply is 256,480,461 coins and its circulating supply is 212,053,043 coins. DeVault’s official Twitter account is @DeVaultCrypto. The Reddit community for DeVault is /r/devault and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DeVault is medium.com/@devaultcrypto. The official website for DeVault is www.devault.cc.

DeVault Coin Trading

DeVault can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Escodex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeVault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeVault should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeVault using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

