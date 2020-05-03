DEX (DEX) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.66 Million

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 3rd. One DEX token can currently be bought for about $0.0087 or 0.00000099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbit and IDAX. DEX has a total market cap of $1.66 million and approximately $105,084.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DEX has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DEX alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011464 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $202.07 or 0.02306164 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00194243 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00064036 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00041530 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000178 BTC.

DEX Token Profile

DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. The official website for DEX is www.coinbit.co.kr. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit.

DEX Token Trading

DEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Coinbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.