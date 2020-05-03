Digital Fantasy Sports (DFS) Market Cap Hits $139,196.00

Digital Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 3rd. Digital Fantasy Sports has a market capitalization of $139,196.00 and $343.00 worth of Digital Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Digital Fantasy Sports has traded down 24% against the US dollar. One Digital Fantasy Sports token can currently be bought for $0.0451 or 0.00000549 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Coindeal and Cat.Ex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00047128 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.10 or 0.04197272 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00060121 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00035364 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004427 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011320 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011332 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00008769 BTC.

About Digital Fantasy Sports

DFS is a token. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Digital Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,084,280 tokens. Digital Fantasy Sports’ official website is www.digitalfantasysports.com. The Reddit community for Digital Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken. Digital Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin.

Digital Fantasy Sports Token Trading

Digital Fantasy Sports can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Cat.Ex and Coindeal. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Fantasy Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Fantasy Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Fantasy Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

