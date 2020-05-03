DopeCoin Trading 3.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DOPE)

DopeCoin (CURRENCY:DOPE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. One DopeCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, DopeCoin has traded up 3.4% against the dollar. DopeCoin has a total market cap of $163,226.35 and approximately $4,313.00 worth of DopeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.79 or 0.00534817 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00012234 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded 221.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005567 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002427 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000236 BTC.

About DopeCoin

DopeCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 21st, 2014. DopeCoin’s total supply is 116,845,228 coins. The official website for DopeCoin is www.dopecoin.com. DopeCoin’s official Twitter account is @dopecoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DopeCoin is /r/DopeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DopeCoin

DopeCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DopeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DopeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DopeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

