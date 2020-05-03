Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 211,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Dover worth $17,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DOV. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Dover by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in Dover by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 26,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Dover by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Dover by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dover from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Dover from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Dover from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

In other news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 4,822 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $578,736.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 346,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,633,977.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $36,015.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 346,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,644,384.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $91.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.75. Dover Corp has a 52-week low of $62.95 and a 52-week high of $120.26.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 10.59%. Dover’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dover Corp will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.