Eagle Ridge Investment Management Sells 904 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 904 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 3.5% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its stake in Alphabet by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 66,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $89,209,000 after buying an additional 10,233 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 1,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,317.32 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,530.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,185.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,318.66. The company has a market capitalization of $925.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,769.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Aegis increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,505.23.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.