EagleX Price Hits $0.0009 on Exchanges (EGX)

EagleX (CURRENCY:EGX) traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. In the last seven days, EagleX has traded up 139.2% against the US dollar. EagleX has a market capitalization of $30,569.81 and approximately $2,299.00 worth of EagleX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EagleX coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC and STEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EagleX alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011083 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $215.80 or 0.02370005 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00192841 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00064328 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00041778 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000180 BTC.

EagleX Coin Profile

EagleX’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,583,500 coins. EagleX’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID. EagleX’s official website is eaglepay.io.

EagleX Coin Trading

EagleX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EagleX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EagleX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EagleX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EagleX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EagleX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.