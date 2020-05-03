eBoost Price Up 24.6% Over Last Week (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 24.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. During the last seven days, eBoost has traded up 24.6% against the U.S. dollar. eBoost has a total market capitalization of $220,443.87 and $1.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eBoost coin can now be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, C-CEX and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

eBoost Profile

EBST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 29th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun.

eBoost Coin Trading

eBoost can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Trade Satoshi and C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

