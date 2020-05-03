Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Bought by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,136,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 84,506 shares during the period. Ecolab accounts for about 3.5% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned 0.39% of Ecolab worth $177,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 381.4% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ECL stock traded down $3.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $190.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,356,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $55.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.64. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.60 and a 12 month high of $211.24.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 10.32%. Ecolab’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.30%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 72,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.02, for a total value of $14,813,076.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,940,352.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 162,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $33,592,536.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,851,469.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 264,313 shares of company stock valued at $54,115,675 over the last ninety days. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cfra increased their price target on Ecolab from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Ecolab from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ecolab from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on Ecolab from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.15.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

