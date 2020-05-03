Eden Hits Market Cap of $671,327.83 (EDN)

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 3rd. Eden has a market cap of $671,327.83 and approximately $410,628.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Eden token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, Hotbit, IDEX and Bilaxy. During the last seven days, Eden has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002449 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011490 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.29 or 0.02300622 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00193713 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00063701 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00041512 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Eden Profile

Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio. Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio. The official website for Eden is edenchain.io. Eden’s official message board is edenchain.io/get-started/blog.

Eden Token Trading

Eden can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, BitForex, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

