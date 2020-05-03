Edgeless (EDG) Price Up 2.7% This Week

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. During the last week, Edgeless has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. One Edgeless token can now be purchased for $0.0096 or 0.00000108 BTC on exchanges including ABCC, HitBTC, Liqui and Upbit. Edgeless has a market cap of $1.12 million and $756.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011347 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $207.30 or 0.02338893 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00192952 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00064023 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00041716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Edgeless Token Profile

Edgeless launched on December 16th, 2016. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,046,967 tokens. Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io. The official message board for Edgeless is medium.com/edgeless.

Edgeless Token Trading

Edgeless can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, HitBTC, Liqui, Tidex, ABCC, Bittrex and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

