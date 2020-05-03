Egretia (EGT) Trading Down 5.2% Over Last Week

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. Egretia has a market capitalization of $4.20 million and approximately $616,976.00 worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Egretia token can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit, Kucoin and CoinEx. In the last week, Egretia has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Egretia alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002449 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011538 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $201.27 or 0.02305165 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00194149 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00063353 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00041548 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Egretia Token Profile

Egretia’s genesis date was May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,218,701,582 tokens. The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Egretia’s official website is egretia.io. Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Egretia is blog.egretia.io.

Egretia Token Trading

Egretia can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, OKEx, Kucoin, Bilaxy, CoinEx and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Egretia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Egretia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Egretia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Egretia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.