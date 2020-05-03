Einsteinium Trading Up 22% Over Last 7 Days (EMC2)

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. One Einsteinium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0487 or 0.00000549 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Poloniex. Einsteinium has a market cap of $10.69 million and approximately $3.15 million worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded 22% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.69 or 0.00537983 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00012063 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded 193% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005526 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000240 BTC.

About Einsteinium

Einsteinium (CRYPTO:EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 219,715,332 coins. The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Einsteinium’s official message board is emc2slack.herokuapp.com. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

Einsteinium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

