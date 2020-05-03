Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $204.66 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 13.83%.

EGO stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.29. The stock had a trading volume of 4,732,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,020,426. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.79. Eldorado Gold has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $11.29.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

EGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Eldorado Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. CIBC lowered Eldorado Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.11.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.