Electra (ECA) Trading Up 1.3% This Week

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. During the last seven days, Electra has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. One Electra coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, CoinFalcon, CryptoBridge and CoinBene. Electra has a total market cap of $3.55 million and $5,727.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Denarius (D) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001981 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Electra Coin Profile

ECA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 30th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 29,538,629,276 coins and its circulating supply is 28,671,472,723 coins. Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA. Electra’s official website is electraproject.org. The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Electra Coin Trading

Electra can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange, CoinBene, Cryptopia, CoinFalcon, Fatbtc, CryptoBridge and Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

