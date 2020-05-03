Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $452.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.38 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 4.24%. Element Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Shares of ESI traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,223,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,260,330. Element Solutions has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $12.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ESI. ValuEngine downgraded Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Element Solutions from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Element Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Element Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

In other Element Solutions news, COO Scot Benson acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.77 per share, with a total value of $146,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 205,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,197.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $159,700. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

