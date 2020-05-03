Enigma Hits Market Capitalization of $12.44 Million (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 3rd. In the last week, Enigma has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. Enigma has a market capitalization of $12.44 million and $994,462.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enigma token can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00001876 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Tidex, Kyber Network and GOPAX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.89 or 0.00912691 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00050601 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00274000 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000784 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Enigma Token Profile

Enigma (CRYPTO:ENG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 28th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,836,171 tokens. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Enigma is enigma.co.

Buying and Selling Enigma

Enigma can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: AirSwap, Upbit, Huobi, ABCC, Hotbit, Liqui, GOPAX, Tidex, Binance, Kyber Network, OKEx, HitBTC, Bittrex and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

