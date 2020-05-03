Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Entergy worth $21,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Entergy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Entergy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 28,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Entergy by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Entergy by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 2,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Entergy by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 86.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ETR shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Entergy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Argus upgraded Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Entergy from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Entergy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entergy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.33.

In other Entergy news, SVP Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $1,306,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,260,347.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Roderick K. West sold 139,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $18,168,972.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,642,361.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,066 shares of company stock valued at $22,869,713 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ETR opened at $93.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $75.19 and a 1-year high of $135.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.23.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 11.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.89%.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

