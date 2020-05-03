Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 111,742 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,426,340 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,742 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $6,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Ford Motor by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,629,126 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,670,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,652 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,039,835 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $548,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,342 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Ford Motor by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,491,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $357,973,000 after acquiring an additional 6,201,411 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ford Motor by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,536,073 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $209,586,000 after acquiring an additional 645,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $197,547,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $4.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $10.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.96 and its 200-day moving average is $7.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.28.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13). Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The company had revenue of $34.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $4.30 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Ford Motor from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.65.

In other Ford Motor news, Director John C. Lechleiter acquired 10,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.24 per share, for a total transaction of $82,400.00. Also, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total value of $177,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,130.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $187,000 in the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

