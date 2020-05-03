Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,145 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $7,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 14,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $78.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $98.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.75.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $77.25 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.03 and a fifty-two week high of $95.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.72. The company has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.23.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.02%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

