Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $7.25 Million Stock Holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,078 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Hill-Rom worth $7,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Courier Capital LLC lifted its position in Hill-Rom by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Hill-Rom by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Hill-Rom by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,261 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Hill-Rom by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 302 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Hill-Rom by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,047 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HRC opened at $102.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.75. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.29 and a 1-year high of $117.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.88.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $723.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.72 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

HRC has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of Hill-Rom in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hill-Rom from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Hill-Rom in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.80.

In other news, insider Amy M. Dodrill sold 3,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $350,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,790. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.