Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $7.55 Million Stock Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 831,555 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 55,163 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of Invesco worth $7,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVZ. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 156,125 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 560,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,078,000 after purchasing an additional 95,047 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,151,433 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,704,000 after purchasing an additional 84,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter worth about $365,000. 67.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IVZ. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Invesco from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Invesco from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Invesco in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Autonomous Res raised Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Invesco from $9.50 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $7.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $21.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.49.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.18). Invesco had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

