Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,309 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Hexcel worth $6,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 712 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 14,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 99.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hexcel news, CEO Nick L. Stanage acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.15 per share, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 283,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,790,317.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

HXL opened at $31.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Hexcel Co. has a 1 year low of $26.69 and a 1 year high of $87.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.22.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). Hexcel had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $541.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Hexcel’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

HXL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Hexcel from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Hexcel from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.33.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

