Envion (EVN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $18.08 Million

Envion (CURRENCY:EVN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. Over the last seven days, Envion has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. Envion has a total market capitalization of $18.08 million and approximately $114.00 worth of Envion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Envion token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001601 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Envion alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011347 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.30 or 0.02338893 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00192952 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00064023 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00041716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Envion Token Profile

Envion’s launch date was December 1st, 2017. Envion’s total supply is 127,425,494 tokens. Envion’s official Twitter account is @envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Envion is www.envion.org.

Envion Token Trading

Envion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Token Store. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Envion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Envion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Envion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Envion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Envion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.