eosDAC (EOSDAC) Price Tops $0.0016 on Exchanges

eosDAC (CURRENCY:EOSDAC) traded down 72.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 3rd. During the last seven days, eosDAC has traded up 26% against the US dollar. One eosDAC token can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges including OTCBTC, Bibox, Bitbns and DragonEX. eosDAC has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and $14,045.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get eosDAC alerts:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000397 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000042 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About eosDAC

eosDAC (CRYPTO:EOSDAC) is a token. Its launch date was March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 tokens. The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eosDAC’s official message board is steemit.com/@eosdac. eosDAC’s official website is eosdac.io. eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac.

Buying and Selling eosDAC

eosDAC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, OTCBTC, Bibox, ZB.COM, DragonEX, Hotbit, OpenLedger DEX and Bitbns. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eosDAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eosDAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for eosDAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eosDAC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.