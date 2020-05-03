Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May, 3rd (ADSK, AJG, ATUS, BLDR, CASA, DNNGY, DT, FBHS, FIBK, KHC)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Sunday, May 3rd:

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $205.00 price target on the stock.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $98.00 target price on the stock.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Nomura. Nomura currently has a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a $45.00 price target on the stock.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Passage Bio (NASDAQ:KROS). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $73.00 price target on the stock.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $2.50 target price on the stock.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Zacks Investment Research. They currently have a $45.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “The York Water Company impounds, purifies and distributes water. They are regulated by the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission in the areas of billing, payment procedures, dispute processing, terminations, service territory, and rate setting. They must obtain PPUC approval before changing any of the aforementioned procedures. “

YPF (NYSE:YPF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “YPF Sociedad Anonima is an international energy company, based on the integrated business of hydrocarbons, focalized in Latin America, with high standards of efficiency, profitability and responsibility. They have a dominant position in Argentina’s exploration, production, refining and marketing sectors, as well as a growing presence in petrochemicals. “

ZEONS CORP/SH SH (OTCMKTS:ZEON) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Zacks Investment Research. According to Zacks, “Zeons Corporation produces and retails biofuels which consists of fuels for diesel, gasoline and natural gas. Zeons Corporation is based in Natchez, Mississippi. “

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at Zacks Investment Research. According to Zacks, “China Southern Airlines is one of the leading air transportation enterprises in China, especially in passenger volume and the total amount of tax and profit for the past three years. 27% market share in 1996 made it the biggest airlines in China. With the head office in Guangzhou, the southern entrance into China, it has branch fleet bases in the provinces of Henan, Hubei, Hunan, Hainan and the Special Economic Zone of Shenzhen. It is also the 60% shareholder of four regional airlines – Xiamen Airlines, Shantou Airlines, Guangxi Airlines and Zhuhai Airlines. “

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:ZNTL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics targeting cancers. The company’s lead programs consist of ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader for estrogen-receptor-positive, HER2-negative breast cancer which is in clinical stage. It operates principally in New York and San Diego. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Zacks Investment Research. According to Zacks, “Zurich Insurance Group Limited is a multi-line insurance provider. It offers a wide range of general insurance and life insurance products and services for individuals, small businesses, mid-sized and large companies and multinational corporations. The Company operates in three segments: General Insurance, Global Life and Farmers. Its General Insurance segment provides property and casualty products and services for individual and commercial customers. Its Global Life segment offers life insurance, investments, savings and pensions solutions to international and expatriate investors, corporate customers and private banks. Its Farmers segment includes Farmers Re and Farmers Management Services, through which it manages the Farmers Exchanges, as well as Foremost, Bristol West and 21st Century products in the United States. Zurich Insurance Group Limited, formerly known as Zurich Financial Services Limited, is based in Zurich, Switzerland. “

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company which focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates which are in clinical trial stage include ZYN002 and ZYN001 synthetic transdermal cannabinoid therapeutics for indications including refractory epilepsy, Fragile X syndrome, osteoarthritis, fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania. “

