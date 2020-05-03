Essentia (ESS) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1,266.00

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded down 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 3rd. In the last week, Essentia has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar. Essentia has a market capitalization of $250,466.92 and $1,266.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Essentia token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, CoinBene, IDEX and Bilaxy.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Essentia alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00047129 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.20 or 0.04221947 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00060139 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00035421 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004429 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011322 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011331 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00008818 BTC.

Essentia Profile

Essentia is a token. Its genesis date was January 7th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 875,941,362 tokens. Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Essentia’s official website is essentia.one.

Buying and Selling Essentia

Essentia can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, IDEX, CoinBene, Bilaxy, Ethfinex and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Essentia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Essentia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Essentia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Essentia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.