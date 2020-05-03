Ethereum Cash (ECASH) Reaches Market Capitalization of $70,590.87

Ethereum Cash (CURRENCY:ECASH) traded up 17.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. Ethereum Cash has a market cap of $70,590.87 and $8.00 worth of Ethereum Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Cash token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Ethereum Cash has traded up 39.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011083 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $215.80 or 0.02370005 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00192841 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00064328 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00041778 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000180 BTC.

About Ethereum Cash

Ethereum Cash launched on October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Cash’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,100,000 tokens. Ethereum Cash’s official website is www.ethereumcash.technology. Ethereum Cash’s official Twitter account is @EthereumCash_.

Ethereum Cash Token Trading

Ethereum Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

