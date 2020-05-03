Etherparty (FUEL) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $7,807.00

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 3rd. One Etherparty token can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges including ACX, Binance, Gate.io and HitBTC. Over the last week, Etherparty has traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar. Etherparty has a market capitalization of $2.04 million and approximately $7,807.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002471 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011338 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.05 or 0.02335676 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00192820 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00064074 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00042052 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000180 BTC.

About Etherparty

Etherparty’s genesis date was October 1st, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Etherparty’s official website is etherparty.com. Etherparty’s official message board is medium.com/etherparty.

Buying and Selling Etherparty

Etherparty can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ACX, Binance, Gate.io and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etherparty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Etherparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

