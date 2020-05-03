EUNO (EUNO) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $6,497.00

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. EUNO has a total market cap of $183,303.24 and approximately $6,497.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EUNO coin can now be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, EUNO has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000627 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00001039 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About EUNO

EUNO (CRYPTO:EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 36,895,121 coins and its circulating supply is 33,930,414 coins. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co.

Buying and Selling EUNO

EUNO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

