Everett Harris & Co. CA Boosts Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 35.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 414,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,810 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 1.3% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $49,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 221.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 511.4% during the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 71.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PEP opened at $130.14 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $147.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.19. The company has a market cap of $183.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 54.95%. The firm had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.21.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

